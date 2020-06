Outbuildings burned down during an incident between residents of Chechme village, Kadamdzhai district (Kyrgyzstan) and Chashma, Sokh district (Uzbekistan). A video was posted on Seychas.kg Telegram channel.

Recall, the incident started with a skirmish between residents of the two villages. Each of the parties claimed that Chechme spring well belonged to them.

There is no information about victims.