Conflict between Kyrgyzstanis and residents of Sokh breaks out in Batken region

A conflict occurred between residents of Chechme village (Kyrgyzstan) and Sokh enclave (Uzbekistan) in Kadamdzhai district of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Video of the conflict was posted on Kitep Bulagy Facebook page.

People from neighboring villages gathered as a result of the conflict. According to unconfirmed information, the conflict occurred due to water. Residents of two villages take turns cleaning Chechme spring annually. A verbal skirmish occurred, the villagers began throwing stones at each other.
