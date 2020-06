A man drowned in a pond in HES-5 village. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The accident occurred yesterday at 14.19.

Four rescuers of the Chui Regional Department of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Kyrgyz Republic were involved in the search operation. Body of a young man, born in 2001, was pulled out at about 15.00 and was handed over to the police.