18:38
SCNS: Human rights activist detained for forgery of documents

Head of Ventus human rights organization, Kamil Ruziev, has been detained in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

The human rights activist was detained on the fact of forgery of documents.

«Materials of the pre-trial proceedings were registered under the Articles «Forgery of documents» and «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detained was placed in the temporary detention center of the Internal Affairs Department of Karakol city. The SCNS conducts operational investigative measures to establish involvement of the person in other crimes,» the SCNS said.
link: https://24.kg/english/154255/
