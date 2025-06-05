Lawyer suspected of fraud and document forgery detained in Osh city

Police officers detained a man suspected of a series of fraudulent actions and the use of forged documents in Osh city. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Citizen A.R. filed a statement with the police. According to her, in January 2024, local lawyer M.E. promised to assist her in obtaining a license for an educational center and took 222,800 soms from her for this. Later, he also offered to issue a court decision for 4,800 soms to take minor children abroad without the consent of the father, providing a forged document.

The investigators found out that after receiving the money, the suspect did not take any action to obtain a license or go to court. Instead, he gave the applicant forged documents: an order and a license from the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as a decision of the Osh City Court. A case was opened under the article «Forgery of Documents» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In addition, another citizen filed a similar complaint. She reported that the same lawyer, acting together with citizens A.T. and K.O., promised to terminate a criminal case initiated by the State Committee for National Security against her for $16,000. Having received the money, they did not fulfill their promises, citing various reasons. This fact is being investigated under the article «Fraud».

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect M.E. and placed him in the temporary detention facility of the Department of Internal Affairs of Osh city.

During the search of M.E.’s house, 27 decisions of the courts of Osh and Osh region, a laptop, two pistols and a Redmi mobile phone were seized. The appropriate examinations have been ordered. According to the police, the detainee may be involved in other similar crimes. The investigation is ongoing.