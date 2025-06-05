Lawyer suspected of fraud and document forgery detained in Osh city

Police officers detained a man suspected of a series of fraudulent actions and the use of forged documents in Osh city. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.
The investigators found out that after receiving the money, the suspect did not take any action to obtain a license or go to court. Instead, he gave the applicant forged documents: an order and a license from the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as a decision of the Osh City Court. A case was opened under the article «Forgery of Documents» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
In addition, another citizen filed a similar complaint. She reported that the same lawyer, acting together with citizens A.T. and K.O., promised to terminate a criminal case initiated by the State Committee for National Security against her for $16,000. Having received the money, they did not fulfill their promises, citing various reasons. This fact is being investigated under the article «Fraud».
Law enforcement officers detained the suspect M.E. and placed him in the temporary detention facility of the Department of Internal Affairs of Osh city.