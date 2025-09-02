37 foreigners with fake documents worked in Bishkek sewing workshop

Officers of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek revealed that 96 foreigners work in one of the capital’s sewing workshops. During the inspection, police officers found that 37 of them had fake visa documents and arrived in Kyrgyzstan illegally.
In addition, five Kyrgyzstanis who organized a scheme to forge and sell work visas to foreigners were detained. Criminal cases have been opened under the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan «Forgery of Documents» and «Fraud.» Suspects K.S. (35), T.B. (33), and K.Zh. (20) were placed in the pre-trial detention center for two months. Suspects Sh.B. (36) and K.D. (30) were released under house arrest.