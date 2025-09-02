13:33
37 foreigners with fake documents worked in Bishkek sewing workshop

Officers of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek revealed that 96 foreigners work in one of the capital’s sewing workshops. During the inspection, police officers found that 37 of them had fake visa documents and arrived in Kyrgyzstan illegally.

In addition, five Kyrgyzstanis who organized a scheme to forge and sell work visas to foreigners were detained. Criminal cases have been opened under the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan «Forgery of Documents» and «Fraud.» Suspects K.S. (35), T.B. (33), and K.Zh. (20) were placed in the pre-trial detention center for two months. Suspects Sh.B. (36) and K.D. (30) were released under house arrest.

Police also conducted searches and seized over 200 forged visas, various technical devices, and bank cards. More than seven complaints were filed regarding this case. According to the complainants, the organizers received $1,800 for each forged visa and were actively engaged in their production. The total material damage is estimated at 35 million soms. The investigation is ongoing.
