Forged document scheme dismantled in Jalal-Abad region

Officers of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan detained three residents of Suzak district — B.U.E., G.I.A., and R.M.M. — as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, the SCNS reported.

The individuals were engaged in producing and selling state documents, including passports, birth certificates, driver’s licenses, secondary and higher education diplomas, in exchange for money.

Searches uncovered forged passports, driver’s licenses, various certificates, blank notarial forms, birth and marriage certificates with security marks, as well as specialized equipment used for document forgery.

Some documents with watermarks and security features were found to have been produced abroad and sold in Kyrgyzstan.

The detainees have been placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention facility for two months. The investigation is ongoing.
