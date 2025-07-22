16 people illegally receive citizenship of Kyrgyzstan in Uzgen

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) revealed a fact of illegal granting of citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic to foreign citizens and stateless persons based on forged court decisions.

As the SCNS press center reported, an employee of the Uzgen District Court of Osh region and the head of the Uzgen District Department of Labor, Social Security and Migration systematically provided foreign citizens and stateless persons with forged court decisions confirming their alleged birth on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The investigation revealed that 16 individuals were unlawfully granted citizenship of Kyrgyzstan through these forged documents.

The detained officials have been charged under Articles 337 and 347 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic — «Abuse of Official Position» and «Illegal Issuance of a Passport.»

The Osh City Court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention in a pretrial detention facility for the accused for a period of two months.