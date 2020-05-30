Culture Ministry announces competition for Honorary Tourist of Kyrgyzstan title

The Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan announced a competition for the title of Honorary Tourist. The Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Azamat Zhamankulov told at a briefing.

According to him, to participate in the competition, it is necessary to visit the following 10 attractions of the country:

Burana complex;

Uzgen complex;

Tash-Rabat historical complex;

Sary Chelek nature reserve;

Kumbez Manas;

San Tash;

Skazka (Fairy Tale) canyon;

Arslanbob National Nature Reserve;

Sulaiman-Too historical and archaeological museum complex;

Shah-Fazil mausoleum.

In order to participate in the competition, it is necessary to take a picture against the background of the mentioned above attractions and send photos to the Facebook page of the ministry or the Department of Tourism. Photos can be also posted on your accounts with the hashtag #uniqueKyrgyzstan.