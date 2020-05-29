Close contacts worsen coronavirus situation in Kyrgyzstan

Coronavirus outbreaks were most often observed at healthcare institutions in Bishkek. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, many cases were registered at the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare, the Infectious Diseases Hospital and the Oncology Center.

«The infection was also brought into the regional hospital in Naryn region; there are many cases among police officers. Close contacts caused the outbreak of COVID-19. This worsened the epidemiological situation,» the official said.

In total, 1,662 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan as of May 29. About 70 percent of the patients have recovered.