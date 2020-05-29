Close contacts worsen coronavirus situation in Kyrgyzstan

Coronavirus outbreaks were most often observed at healthcare institutions in Bishkek. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.
«The infection was also brought into the regional hospital in Naryn region; there are many cases among police officers. Close contacts caused the outbreak of COVID-19. This worsened the epidemiological situation,» the official said.
In total, 1,662 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan as of May 29. About 70 percent of the patients have recovered.