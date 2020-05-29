15:13
Cases with unknown source of COVID-19 infection registered in Bishkek

COVID-19 cases, when it is not possible to find out source of the infection, are registered in Bishkek. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the number of people turning to medical institutions and laboratories with suspected coronavirus is increasing.

«The infected cannot provide accurate information on where they could get the virus. Some say that they did not leave their homes, and they cannot remember the places they visited. In such cases, it is not possible to find the source of the infection. Public transport, markets are working, so you need to be careful and keep distance,» the Deputy Minister said.

In total, 1,662 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan as of May 29. About 70 percent of the patients have recovered.
