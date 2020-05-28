President of Kyrgyzstan accepts invitation to attend Victory Parade in Moscow

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov accepted invitation of the leader of Russia Vladimir Putin to attend the Victory Parade in Moscow. The Kremlin press service reports.

The President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania, the head of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the leader of Moldova Igor Dodon also confirmed their presence.

The parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be held in Moscow and other Russian cities on June 24. All festive events on occasion of May 9 were postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.