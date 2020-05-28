19:25
USD 73.49
EUR 80.52
RUB 1.03
English

President of Kyrgyzstan accepts invitation to attend Victory Parade in Moscow

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov accepted invitation of the leader of Russia Vladimir Putin to attend the Victory Parade in Moscow. The Kremlin press service reports.

The President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania, the head of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the leader of Moldova Igor Dodon also confirmed their presence.

The parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be held in Moscow and other Russian cities on June 24. All festive events on occasion of May 9 were postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.
link: https://24.kg/english/154078/
views: 94
Print
Related
Victory Parade in Moscow to be held on June 24
Bishkek hosts meeting-requiem dedicated to 75th anniversary of Victory in WWII
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Vladimir Putin congratulate each other on Victory Day
Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Victory Day
Festive fireworks to be organized on Victory Day in Bishkek
Border guards of Kyrgyzstan pass Victory relay to Tajikistan
Red star made of flowers appears on Victory Square in Bishkek
Virtual photo exhibition dedicated to Victory Day launched in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan announces video contest on occasion of Victory Day among students
Six WWII veterans from Osh receive 75,000 soms each
Popular
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets ready for second wave of coronavirus Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets ready for second wave of coronavirus
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,403 in total 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,403 in total
30 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,433 in total 30 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,433 in total
35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,468 in total 35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,468 in total
28 May, Thursday
19:24
Head of City Parks municipal enterprise detained for abuse of office Head of City Parks municipal enterprise detained for ab...
19:17
Online school enrollment system resumes work in Kyrgyzstan
18:56
President of Kyrgyzstan accepts invitation to attend Victory Parade in Moscow
18:46
Kyrgyzstan expects to receive $ 462 million from international donors
18:31
Construction of schools funded by Saudi Development Fund to be completed in 2021