Republic Day in Azerbaijan: Hidayat Orujov about friendship with Kyrgyzstan

Azerbaijan marks Republic Day today. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan, Hidayat Orujov, answered questions of 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Kyrgyz people are fraternal to the people of Azerbaijan. He recalled that Kyrgyzstan was one of the first to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan in 1991.

— How are the Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani relations developing? How successful and productive, in your opinion?

— Our countries and peoples are connected by ethnic and historical ties, common cultures, traditions, customs, language and religion, have great opportunities for close and effective cooperation. In the 1930s of the last century, repressed citizens of Azerbaijan were resettled to Kyrgyzstan. The fraternal Kyrgyz people received our compatriots as relatives, shared their bread and shelter.

While living here, they contributed by their work to science, education and public life of the country, actively participated in the development of Kyrgyzstan. Their descendants currently continue the work of their ancestors, contribute to strengthening the statehood of the independent country.

We have great unused potential for development of economic ties. It allows to expand economic ties, investment and increase trade many times.

Hidayat Orujov

— What about strengthening humanitarian ties?

— This direction is very important for our peoples. Participation of art masters and athletes of our countries in the events held in Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan brings us together and serves to promote culture.

— Can you call Kyrgyzstan a priority partner?

— Of course, expansion of cooperation in all areas between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic is a priority area of ​​the policy pursued by the heads of our fraternal states.

Azerbaijan marks Republic Day today, on May 28. This is a national holiday. I would like to remind that the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic became the first parliamentary country in the Muslim East and since the first days of its existence it has been relying on the principles of self-determination of the Azerbaijani people, recognition of the equal rights of all citizens without distinction of nationality, religion, social status and gender, peaceful coexistence with all foreign states and neighboring peoples , respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries.
