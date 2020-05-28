Robbery suspects arrested in Bishkek

Two suspected robbers were detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

A message about robbery was received yesterday at about 15.28. Police officers found out that unknown persons in medical masks climbed through a window into the house of a 62-year-old man at about 10.30.

«They inflicted him bodily harm, stole 120,000 soms and a gold ring worth 10,000 soms. The fact was registered under Article 202 «Robbery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the department said.

The suspects were detained several hours later in Bishkek. The stolen gold item and an unidentified five-round pistol were confiscated from them. The 65-year-old and 44-year-old men were placed in a temporary detention facility.