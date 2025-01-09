Man beats up and robs passerby in Bishkek

Policemen detained a 25-year-old man suspected of robbery. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district reported.

On January 1, a citizen contacted the police asking to take action against an unknown person. He told that on December 30, 2024, at about 1.30 a.m. in Asanbai microdistrict, an unknown man used force and took away from him 6,000 soms, after which he fled the scene. Law enforcement officers opened a case under the article «Robbery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The suspect was identified and detained. He turned out to be 25-year-old T.E., who was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. Law enforcement officers are establishing the involvement of the detainee in other similar crimes and are asking potential victims of the attacker to call the following numbers: +996707525222 or 102.