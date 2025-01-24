18:56
Man beaten and robbed in Bishkek, robber detained

The Criminal Investigation Department detained a 35-year-old man who, using force, took away a large sum of money from a passerby in Bishkek. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the capital reported.

The robbery took place on November 28, 2024 at about 10 p.m. at the intersection of Ala-Archinskaya Street and Zhibek Zholu Avenue. An unknown man beat M.U. and took away more than 250,000 soms from him, then fled.

The police identified the suspect and detained him. He turned out to be a previously convicted 35-year-old M.A., who was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. His involvement in other similar crimes is being established.
link: https://24.kg/english/317878/
views: 148
