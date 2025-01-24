Man beaten and robbed in Bishkek, robber detained

The Criminal Investigation Department detained a 35-year-old man who, using force, took away a large sum of money from a passerby in Bishkek. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the capital reported.
The police identified the suspect and detained him. He turned out to be a previously convicted 35-year-old M.A., who was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. His involvement in other similar crimes is being established.