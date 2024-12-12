Robbery in Bishkek: Interior Ministry takes case under control

The robbery committed in Bishkek on December 11 is under the control of the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The press service of the law enforcement agency reported.

An audacious crime was committed yesterday in the city center on Chokmorov Street. Two unknown people in light green vests attacked two men, first using pepper spray. They took a bag with a large sum of money from the men, but encountered resistance, after which the attackers used knives.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 207 (robbery) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that all necessary investigative actions are being carried out to identify the persons involved in the crime.

