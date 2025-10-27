Four suspects detained after robbery of cash-in-transit officer near Petrovka

Police have detained a group of individuals suspected of committing an armed robbery against a cash-in-transit officer in Chui region. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of the region reported.
The incident occurred at around 4:30 a.m. on October 18 near Ak-Suu turnoff, behind a gas station in the village of Petrovka, Moskovsky district. The suspects, wearing medical masks, sprayed pepper spray in the officer’s face, stole two bags, and fled the scene.
As a result of investigative and operational measures, police identified and detained the suspects — citizens S.T. (37), I.N. (38), U.M. (25), and D.Sh. (23).
All four have been placed in a temporary detention facility, and the district court has ordered their pretrial detention.
The investigation is ongoing.