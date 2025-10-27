14:25
Four suspects detained after robbery of cash-in-transit officer near Petrovka

Police have detained a group of individuals suspected of committing an armed robbery against a cash-in-transit officer in Chui region. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of the region reported.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 a.m. on October 18 near Ak-Suu turnoff, behind a gas station in the village of Petrovka, Moskovsky district. The suspects, wearing medical masks, sprayed pepper spray in the officer’s face, stole two bags, and fled the scene.

The victim A.K. filed a report with the Department of Internal Affairs of Moskovsky district. A criminal case was opened under Article 207 (Robbery) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As a result of investigative and operational measures, police identified and detained the suspects — citizens S.T. (37), I.N. (38), U.M. (25), and D.Sh. (23).

All four have been placed in a temporary detention facility, and the district court has ordered their pretrial detention.

The investigation is ongoing.
