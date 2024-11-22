Member of Kolbaev's crime group and his accomplice commit armed robbery

Police officers of Bishkek detained suspects in the armed robbery, 41-year-old man, a member of Kolbaev’s organized crime group, and his 29-year-old accomplice. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

A citizen filed a complaint with the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district on November 4, asking to take measures against men., who on November 3 at about 4.30 p.m. on Bokonbaev Street beat him up and threatening him with a gun, took away 14,000 soms and a mobile phone worth 21,000 soms. A case was opened under the article «Robbery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek, together with the officers of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district, identified the suspects and detained them. They turned out to be previously convicted and known in the criminal world by the nickname Kunduzbek, 41-year-old S.K., who is also registered as a member of the Kamchy Kolbaev’s organized crime group. The second is 29-year-old I.R. They were placed in a pretrial detention center for two months.

The police noted that an air pistol was found during a search of the house of 29-year-old I.R. In turn, the 41-year-old member of the organized crime group, during a conversation with officers, confirmed that he had renounced the thieves’ idea and that he will live as a law-abiding citizen.

Police officers are establishing their involvement in similar crimes.