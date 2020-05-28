10:17
Banks of Kyrgyzstan restructure 65.3 billion soms of loans

The total amount of the restructured loan portfolio due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan is 65,299 billion soms. The Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Tolkunbek Abdygulov told at a press conference.

According to him, the conditions have been changed for more than 114,000 loans.

«This is not a maximum amount. In the near future, we expect an increase in citizens’ appeals, because restrictions have been lifted. And everyone can easily get to a bank now,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov said.
