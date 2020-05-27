Social Development Ministry proposes to simplify requirements for hiring PWDs

The Ministry of Social Development of Kyrgyzstan proposes to simplify the requirements for hiring people with disabilities. The State Secretary Kanybek Adiev told at a parliament meeting.

According to him, there are 193,000 registered people with disabilities in the Kyrgyz Republic on the basis of the ministry.

«There is a five percent quota for hiring PWDs, regardless of ownership. We offer government agencies to hire them without a competition,» Kanybek Adiev said.

The Parliament is discussing a change to the Law on the Rights and Guarantees of Persons with Disabilities, where it is proposed to create a council on providing infrastructure and a register of people with disabilities.