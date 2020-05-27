12:57
USD 74.08
EUR 81.18
RUB 1.04
English

Social Development Ministry proposes to simplify requirements for hiring PWDs

The Ministry of Social Development of Kyrgyzstan proposes to simplify the requirements for hiring people with disabilities. The State Secretary Kanybek Adiev told at a parliament meeting.

According to him, there are 193,000 registered people with disabilities in the Kyrgyz Republic on the basis of the ministry.

«There is a five percent quota for hiring PWDs, regardless of ownership. We offer government agencies to hire them without a competition,» Kanybek Adiev said.

The Parliament is discussing a change to the Law on the Rights and Guarantees of Persons with Disabilities, where it is proposed to create a council on providing infrastructure and a register of people with disabilities.
link: https://24.kg/english/153926/
views: 77
Print
Related
People with disabilities to be able to get state and municipal services jobs
Data Digitization Center of SRS to employ people with disabilities
Labor Ministry of Kyrgyzstan offers to create Council for Disabled People
President Jeenbekov calls care, assistance to people with disabilities priority
Most buildings in Kyrgyzstan not accessible to people with disabilities
President of Kyrgyzstan plans to meet with civic activists
NGOs for protection of disabled persons addresses president Jeenbekov
Only 14% of children with disabilities go to school in Kyrgyzstan
Young people with disabilities have chance to get housing in Sokuluk
Over 186,000 people with disabilities live in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets ready for second wave of coronavirus Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets ready for second wave of coronavirus
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,403 in total 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,403 in total
30 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,433 in total 30 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,433 in total
Sooronbai Jeenbekov expresses condolences to President of Pakistan Sooronbai Jeenbekov expresses condolences to President of Pakistan
27 May, Wednesday
12:22
Social Development Ministry proposes to simplify requirements for hiring PWDs Social Development Ministry proposes to simplify requir...
12:06
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 5 percent
11:51
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 5.5 million people globally
11:43
U.S. dollar drops below 74 soms in Kyrgyzstan
11:16
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan takes vacation