Court dismisses domestic violence case in Issyk-Kul region

The Issyk-Kul District Court dismissed domestic violence case.

The court ruling says that the man grabbed his wife by the throat, and then dragged her head along the wall of the house.

«The husband didn’t let the woman go anywhere and put psychological pressure on her all night long. In the morning, having told her that he would drive her home, he put her in a car and brought to a friend. Having promised that he would return in two hours, he left her there. During the trial, the woman appealed to the court and said that she reconciled with her husband. She refused claims and asked to terminate the proceedings,» the document says.