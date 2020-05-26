18:40
Planned immunization resumed in Kyrgyzstan

Planned immunization according to the National Preventive Vaccination Calendar has been resumed in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis informed 24.kg news agency.

Children up to 12 months old will be vaccinated at stationary and temporary vaccination centers, as well as by on-site and mobile immunization teams. In addition, vaccination is carried as epidemiologically required against measles and rubella.

«Catch-up immunization is carried out for those, who did not receive the calendar dose of the vaccine during the state of emergency,» the center added.

People recovered from coronavirus and contact persons without clinical manifestations are vaccinated according to the national calendar, and the infected with COVID-19 — after complete clinical recovery.

Recall, planned vaccination was suspended during the state of emergency.
