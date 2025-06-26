17:08
HPV vaccination coverage growing in Kyrgyzstan

Human papillomavirus vaccination coverage is growing in Kyrgyzstan. The press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

The ministry reminds that since 2022, the republic has included the HPV vaccine in the national vaccination calendar.

Vaccination covers girls aged 11.

In the first year, girls aged 12-14 were also vaccinated.

During this time, vaccination coverage has increased:

  • 173,078 girls, or 72 percent of the target group, were vaccinated in 2022,
  • 71 percent in 2023,
  • 87.7 percent in 2024,
  • 53.8 percent for four months of 2025.

According to the Ministry of Health, a tetravalent vaccine is used that protects against dangerous types of the virus (6, 11, 16, 18). This is an important step in preventing cervical cancer, one of the most common types of cancer among women. In countries with many years of experience in vaccination, the incidence rate is reduced by almost 90 percent.
