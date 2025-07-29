Hepatitis B incidence among children decreases 145 times in Kyrgyzstan

The incidence of hepatitis B in Kyrgyzstan from 2000 to 2020 decreased 14 times, and among children — 145 times. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported.

According to its information, at present, there are no cases among children and adolescents under the age of 20 after vaccination in the republic.

Vaccination against viral hepatitis B is administered to children:

Within 24 hours in the maternity hospital;

At 2 months as part of DTP-HBV-HIB pentavaccine;

At 3.5 months as part of the DTP-HBV-HIB pentavaccine;

At 5 months as part of the DTP-HBV-HIB pentavaccine.

According to the Republican Center, as of today 91 percent of hepatitis B cases in the country are found among the 20-60 age groups. Since December 2022, free vaccination of the adult population against hepatitis B has begun in the Kyrgyz Republic for the first time.

The vaccine is administered to the adult population three times, the second dose is administered one month after the first, and the next one is administered six months after the first dose. All three doses of the vaccine must be received within six months.

The studies conducted confirm that vaccination against hepatitis B is 95 percent effective.

It is specified that vaccines imported to Kyrgyzstan are subject to mandatory state certification, verification of compliance of vaccine series with specific safety requirements, and examination of regulatory and technical documentation.

«The vaccines used in the Kyrgyz Republic are of the same quality as in Europe. The vaccine components are safe and do not contain any toxic or prohibited substances and are widely used throughout the world, including Islamic Sharia countries (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan, the UAE and others),» the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis said.