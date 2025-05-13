Measles outbreak: Health Ministry urges not to doubt vaccine effectiveness

There should be no mistrust of the vaccines used in Kyrgyzstan within the preventive vaccination schedule. The Deputy Minister of Health Bubuzhan Arykbaeva said during a broadcast on Birinchi Radio.

According to her, all vaccines that are delivered to the republic have been prequalified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

«To ensure proper vaccine logistics, we cooperate with UNICEF — they work exclusively with trusted manufacturers. In addition, we have a Department of Medicines, which also checks all the documents. At present, we are provided with the vaccine for successful catch-up immunization,» Bubuzhan Arykbaeva said.

She emphasized that the vaccines are highly effective.

«Immunity is not always developed after vaccination — there are rare cases where a vaccinated person may still contract the illness. However, the percentage of such cases is very low,» the Deputy Minister noted.

During the broadcast, it was reported that by the end of 2024, 22,000 children in Kyrgyzstan remained unvaccinated, partly due to parental concerns over vaccine safety. This situation increases the risk of outbreaks of dangerous diseases. The country has launched the European Immunization Week to address the issue.