More than 90,000 children in Kyrgyzstan missed scheduled vaccination

From 2020 to 2024, more than 90,000 children in Kyrgyzstan did not complete DTP-3 vaccination series required by the national immunization schedule. The Deputy Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic Bubuzhan Arykbaeva reported at a briefing.

According to her, this is an alarming figure that requires decisive and coordinated action.

«We are starting active work to cover children who, for one reason or another, were not vaccinated on time. The catch-up immunization campaign is our chance to provide protection to children. This is not just a catch-up measure, but a contribution to the formation of collective immunity, the prevention of outbreaks of such dangerous diseases as measles, rubella, whooping cough, polio and diphtheria,» Bubuzhan Arykbaeva said.

She noted that the European Immunization Week has started in Kyrgyzstan.

During it, information events, campaigns, lectures, trainings for medical workers and the general public will be held.

«We will pay special attention to hard-to-reach and remote regions of the republic. Mobile teams will be sent there so that every child, regardless of where they live, gets a chance to be protected from diseases. Medical workers will work in an enhanced mode, conducting explanatory work with parents and the population, reminding them of the importance of vaccination,» Bubuzhan Arykbaeva added.
