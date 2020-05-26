12:34
At least 22 Kyrgyzstanis return from India to homeland

At least 22 Kyrgyzstanis returned to their homeland from India by a charter flight Delhi — Bishkek — Delhi of Air India airline. The return was organized by the Indian side, who organized evacuation of their compatriots from Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Most of those who arrived home stayed in India for treatment and rehabilitation after surgery.

All passengers of the flight were placed under observation.

At least 1,468 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Kyrgyzstan.
