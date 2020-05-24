Some 3,000 enterprises checked for compliance with sanitary standards in Bishkek

At least 3,000 enterprises have been checked for compliance with sanitary standards in Bishkek. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, checks are carried out regularly since the moment of resumption of economic activity. «In particular, they are carried out in shopping centers, which started working on May 21. Inspectors registered non-observance of distance, absence of sanitizers in some retail outlets, sellers do not wear masks, let buyers without face masks in. All these violations are punished by heavy fines,» the official said.

He noted that compliance with sanitary standards is strictly necessary.

At least 1,403 cases of COVID-19 are registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today.