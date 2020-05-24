13:24
USD 73.65
EUR 80.26
RUB 1.02
English

Some 3,000 enterprises checked for compliance with sanitary standards in Bishkek

At least 3,000 enterprises have been checked for compliance with sanitary standards in Bishkek. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, checks are carried out regularly since the moment of resumption of economic activity. «In particular, they are carried out in shopping centers, which started working on May 21. Inspectors registered non-observance of distance, absence of sanitizers in some retail outlets, sellers do not wear masks, let buyers without face masks in. All these violations are punished by heavy fines,» the official said.

He noted that compliance with sanitary standards is strictly necessary.

At least 1,403 cases of COVID-19 are registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today.
link: https://24.kg/english/153711/
views: 121
Print
Related
Energy facilities of Kyrgyzstan to be inspected without notification
President of Kyrgyzstan calls for reduction in inspections of entrepreneurs
Popular
New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan
At least 43 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,313 in total At least 43 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,313 in total
Orozo Ait prayer not to be read in public places of Kyrgyzstan Orozo Ait prayer not to be read in public places of Kyrgyzstan
15 new coronavirus cases reported in Kyrgyzstan, 1,365 in total 15 new coronavirus cases reported in Kyrgyzstan, 1,365 in total
24 May, Sunday
11:56
Some 3,000 enterprises checked for compliance with sanitary standards in Bishkek Some 3,000 enterprises checked for compliance with sani...
11:49
413 citizens return to Kyrgyzstan from Orenburg Oblast of Russia
11:39
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 5.3 million people globally
11:31
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets ready for second wave of coronavirus
11:26
Two more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan