Kyrgyz law enforcement agencies to end unjustified inspections from January 1

To ensure that investors and businesses feel securely protected by the state, law enforcement agencies in Kyrgyzstan will cease unjustified inspections starting January 1, 2026, in order to safeguard conscientious entrepreneurs. Ravshanbek Sabirov, head of the National Investment Promotion Agency, said at a press conference.

According to him, the country is transitioning to a new model that provides clear and guaranteed investor rights, protection of investment guarantees, an expanded set of public-private partnership mechanisms, and flexible tools for structuring deals.

«Investors should receive clear procedures, a transparent decision-making system, and effective support — from the initial inquiry to full implementation of the investment project. I am pleased to note that, studying the best global practices, we are actively implementing modern and efficient ‘one-stop shop’ mechanisms.

Today, Kyrgyzstan has one of the most liberal and competitive tax and customs regimes in Central Asia, creating highly favorable conditions for business and investment,» Ravshanbek Sabirov said.

He also noted that a unified investor registry has been established and e-commerce tools are actively used. These instruments allow for quick and transparent project registration and monitoring at all stages of implementation.

For the first time, a platform has been created for direct dialogue between the state and investors and businesses regarding the protection of their rights and guarantees. «As part of this work, we, together with the Prosecutor General’s Office, held a series of meetings with business associations, where every issue and problem raised is examined in detail with a single goal — to find concrete and effective solutions,» Ravshanbek Sabirov added.