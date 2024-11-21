Business complains about mass tax inspections — Gulya Kozhokulova

Deputy Gulya Kozhokulova reported that she had received a collective appeal from business representatives. They told her about mass desk audits by the Tax Service.

According to the MP, the State Tax Service employees come with a desk audit a month after the tax audit.

«Why doesn’t the Tax Service detect violations in time? Where do the additional charges come from, if the audit took place literally two or three months ago? If inspectors don’t detect violations in time, then measures should be taken against them. They are trying to correct their mistakes at the expense of business. This is unacceptable,» she said.

Gulya Kozhokulova demanded from the head of the Tax Service, the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Economy to explain what is happening.