14:54
USD 87.45
EUR 90.05
RUB 0.85
English

Redistribution of functions in Tax Service: No centralized on-site inspections

Significant changes have taken place in the structure of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan. It was announced following the results of the weekly meeting of the state service’s management.

The Inspection Department of the central office of the State Tax Service will no longer carry out on-site inspections of business entities. Planning, analysis, risk assessment, monitoring, reporting and methodology will be the main range of its activities.

As for inspections of large businesses, which were mainly carried out by employees of the central office, they will be carried out by territorial divisions of the Tax Service.

According to experts, this decision should reduce the corruption component and increase tax collection.
link: https://24.kg/english/317283/
views: 144
Print
Related
Declaration campaign: How much did ex-head of Tax Service earn
SCNS detains head of district tax service department for bribetaking
Labor Ministry conducts inspections of social residential institutions
Business inspections continue despite presidential moratorium— IBC
Cabinet Chairman states inadmissibility of abolition of e-consignment notes
Kubanychbek Ysabekov appointed Deputy Chairman of Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan
Tax Service Chairman proposes to cancel e-consignment notes
Almambet Shykmamatov appointed Chairman of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan
Kamchybek Tashiev: Acting head of Tax Service is also involved in fraud
Detention of tax officers: Kamchybek Tashiev tells about corruption scheme
Popular
Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products
HRW reports worsening human rights records in Central Asia HRW reports worsening human rights records in Central Asia
Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list
Growth of automobile manufacture in Kyrgyzstan continues Growth of automobile manufacture in Kyrgyzstan continues
20 January, Monday
14:47
Silver exports to China decreased by 19 percent — National Statistical Committee Silver exports to China decreased by 19 percent — Natio...
14:42
Four people injured in fire on Akhunbaev Street in Bishkek
14:36
Unrest in Seoul: MFA asks Kyrgyzstanis to refrain from walking
14:16
Air pollution in Bishkek decreases, Minister of Natural Resources believes
14:10
Man dies after falling from bridge at Osh market