Redistribution of functions in Tax Service: No centralized on-site inspections

Significant changes have taken place in the structure of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan. It was announced following the results of the weekly meeting of the state service’s management.

The Inspection Department of the central office of the State Tax Service will no longer carry out on-site inspections of business entities. Planning, analysis, risk assessment, monitoring, reporting and methodology will be the main range of its activities.

As for inspections of large businesses, which were mainly carried out by employees of the central office, they will be carried out by territorial divisions of the Tax Service.

According to experts, this decision should reduce the corruption component and increase tax collection.