15:18
Business inspections continue despite presidential moratorium— IBC

Despite the moratorium on business inspections introduced by the presidential decree, administrative actions by law enforcement agencies, whose interaction with entrepreneurs should be minimal, continue to take place. The International Business Council (IBC) stated.

According to the IBC, citing open data and business appeals, in 2024, inspections were carried out in companies from a wide variety of sectors of the economy, including representatives of industry, various services, microfinance and other enterprises.

It is noted that these inspections are often accompanied by the seizure of goods, sealing of offices, production and warehouse premises, which disrupts the normal functioning of companies, creates an atmosphere of uncertainty for entrepreneurs and hinders their long-term development.

The IBC emphasizes that such actions contradict the Presidential Decree «On the Protection of Property and Support for Entrepreneurs and Investors», aimed at eliminating unjustified state interference in the economic activities of businesses and creating a favorable investment climate and business environment.
