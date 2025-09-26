09:42
Investment Agency, Prosecutor General's Office discuss unjustified inspections

Ravshan Sabirov, Director of the National Investment Agency, met with Mirlan Ashirbaev, Head of the Department for Supervision of Entrepreneurs’ Rights at the Prosecutor General’s Office, to discuss business protection.

According to the agency’s press service, the supervisory body told about measures to protect the rights of businesses and investors, as well as the inadmissibility of unjustified interference by regulatory authorities in business processes.

The parties discussed current challenges facing businesses and identified priority areas for cooperation. Particular attention was paid to strengthening legal guarantees, improving the business climate, and creating conditions for attracting investment.
