Tashiev proposes ending business inspections by SCNS, law enforcement agencies

Starting January 1, 2026, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) and law enforcement agencies will cease unfounded inspections of entrepreneurs, Kamchybek Tashiev announced.

According to him, the priority will be protecting the legal rights of bona fide entrepreneurs and ensuring economic freedom. At the same time, strict penalties will be applied to those engaged in illegal activities.

The SCNS head also emphasized that in 2026, anti-corruption measures will be intensified in all government agencies, including in the financial, energy, and mining sectors, as well as in Public Service Centers.

Kyrgyzstan has completely rid itself of organized crime groups, so in the future, there is no need to prosecute individuals allegedly for ties to criminal groups, Kamchybek Tashiev stated.

The statement was made on December 23 at the opening ceremony of SCNS Kyzyl-Beles recreation center in the village of Tash-Moinok, Alamudun district, Chui region.
