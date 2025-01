The Ministry of Labor of Kyrgyzstan is conducting an unscheduled inspection of orphanages, nursing homes and other social institutions. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, such an order was given by the Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration Ravshanbek Sabirov.

The goal is to check the living conditions and safety of citizens in social institutions, as well as the quality of services.

As part of the inspection, special attention is paid to compliance with hot meals standards, ensuring their quality and compliance with daily food standards. Monitoring is also carried out to maintain the required temperature in the premises in order to create comfortable and safe conditions for residents.