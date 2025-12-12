12:22
Kyrgyzstan expands grounds for suspending business operations during inspections

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the procedure for inspections of business entities. The corresponding resolution supplements the existing regulations with provisions allowing the suspension of business activities in cases of serious violations.

According to the document, if an inspection reveals violations of the law that pose a real and significant threat to human life and health, the environment, or the property of citizens, legal entities, or the state, the authorized body has the right to issue a written order for the temporary suspension of activities.

The suspension will be implemented by sealing or locking objects directly related to the detected violations — including buildings, structures, premises, equipment, and installations. The order is issued in writing in two copies and signed by the head of the authorized body.

The document must specify the grounds for suspension, the specific legal provisions violated, a description of the violations, and a list of mandatory measures to correct them. Unauthorized removal of seals or locks entails liability under the Code of Administrative Offenses.

After correcting the violations, the entrepreneur has the right to submit a request to resume operations or to appeal the decision of the authorized body in accordance with the law.

The resolution will come into force seven days after its publication.
