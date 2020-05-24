Uzbekistan lifts restrictions on import of cement from Kyrgyzstan

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev asked his Uzbek counterpart Abdulla Aripov to consider the possibility of lifting restrictions on cement imports introduced by Uzbekistan from May 1 to December 31, 2020. The issue was discussed during a telephone conversation between the Prime Ministers of the two countries.

Following the request of the Kyrgyz side, Abdulla Aripov signed a decree on resumption of the import of cement products into Uzbekistan from May 23, 2020 yesterday.

The parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, in particular, the situation with coronavirus infection, measures taken to prevent its spread, as well as issues related to the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border.

In addition, the parties agreed to quickly exchange data on all the pressing issues of bilateral cooperation. Currently, the supply of food and other goods imported from a neighboring country is carried out unhindered as usual.