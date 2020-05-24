11:52
USD 73.65
EUR 80.26
RUB 1.02
English

Uzbekistan lifts restrictions on import of cement from Kyrgyzstan

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev asked his Uzbek counterpart Abdulla Aripov to consider the possibility of lifting restrictions on cement imports introduced by Uzbekistan from May 1 to December 31, 2020. The issue was discussed during a telephone conversation between the Prime Ministers of the two countries.

Related news
Kyrgyzstan provides humanitarian assistance to population of Uzbekistan
Following the request of the Kyrgyz side, Abdulla Aripov signed a decree on resumption of the import of cement products into Uzbekistan from May 23, 2020 yesterday.

The parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, in particular, the situation with coronavirus infection, measures taken to prevent its spread, as well as issues related to the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border.

In addition, the parties agreed to quickly exchange data on all the pressing issues of bilateral cooperation. Currently, the supply of food and other goods imported from a neighboring country is carried out unhindered as usual.
link: https://24.kg/english/153700/
views: 102
Print
Related
Uzbekistan to resume air and rail transport services from May 18
Kyrgyzstan provides humanitarian assistance to population of Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan to provide humanitarian assistance to Syrdarya region of Uzbekistan
Peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan always provide support in difficult moments
Dam of large reservoir bursts in Uzbekistan, victims reported
Fergana and Batken regions render assistance to each other during pandemic
Kyrgyzstan continues export of potatoes to Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan extends quarantine due to coronavirus until May 10
Humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan delivered to southern Kyrgyzstan
Humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan delivered to Bishkek
Popular
New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan
At least 43 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,313 in total At least 43 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,313 in total
Orozo Ait prayer not to be read in public places of Kyrgyzstan Orozo Ait prayer not to be read in public places of Kyrgyzstan
15 new coronavirus cases reported in Kyrgyzstan, 1,365 in total 15 new coronavirus cases reported in Kyrgyzstan, 1,365 in total
24 May, Sunday
11:49
413 citizens return to Kyrgyzstan from Orenburg Oblast of Russia 413 citizens return to Kyrgyzstan from Orenburg Oblast...
11:39
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 5.3 million people globally
11:31
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets ready for second wave of coronavirus
11:26
Two more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:21
23 more people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan