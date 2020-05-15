Former speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan contracts coronavirus

Former speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Mukar Cholponbaev, got infected with coronavirus. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

He is currently undergoing treatment at the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital, his condition is assessed as serious.

According to some reports, Mukar Cholponbaev contracted COVID-19 from his wife-medical worker, who is also in the hospital. She is an employee of the Family Medicine Center No.3 in Bishkek.

Mukar Cholponbaev is 70 years old. He was the Minister of Justice of Kyrgyzstan, deputy and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of the Parliament.