Body of a 22-year-old guy was found in a water reservoir in Kara-Suu district. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The young man drowned in Papan-Suu reservoir. «Rescue workers from the republican separate unit of the Ministry of Emergencies were involved in search. They searched for him the day before all day long. His body was found at 7.30. He was handed over to relatives,» the ministry said.