Sooronbai Jeenbekov expresses condolences to President of Pakistan

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed his condolences to the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi over crash of a passenger plane near the airport in Karachi.

«I received with deep sorrow the news of the unexpected crash of an Airbus A320 near the airport in Karachi. I express my condolences to you, to all the people of Pakistan, to the families and friends of the victims, and I wish the injured speedy recovery,» the telegram says.

Recall, a Pakistani Airlines plane crashed near Karachi airport yesterday. The Ministry of Public Health of Sindh province of Pakistan confirmed the death of 97 people, two survived.