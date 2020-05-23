Last recovered from COVID-19 patient discharged in At-Bashi district

The last patient who had coronavirus was discharged today in At-Bashi district of Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan after recovery. Head of the region Nurbek Satarov said today at a briefing.

According to him, despite this, everyone should follow the rules and sanitary standards.

«I would like to express my gratitude to the employees of the relevant bodies for the work and local residents. There are no new cases of COVID-19 infection in the district as of today,» he said.

As of May 23, the number of people infected with coronavirus reached 1,365 people in Kyrgyzstan. At least 957 of them have recovered.