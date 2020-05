Two women infected 18 people with coronavirus in Ak-Tala district of Naryn region. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the women were discharged from the regional maternity hospital.

«They went to Ak-Tala district and contacted relatives. As a result, coronavirus was confirmed in 11 people. Later it was found out that 18 local residents were infected. Law enforcement agencies have compiled lists of contact persons and are conducting an investigation,» the official said.

As of May 23, the number of infected with COVID-19 reached 1,365 people in Kyrgyzstan. At least 957 people have recovered.