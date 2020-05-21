13:52
Six employees of State Registration Service contract COVID-19 in Naryn

COVID-19 was confirmed in six employees of the State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan in Naryn region. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, all the infected were hospitalized.

Two infected law enforcement officers were detected in the region for a day.

The epidemiological situation remains difficult in Naryn region. This is the only region of the country where a high number of contact patients was registered compared to the number of residents in the region.

At least 1,313 cases of COVID-19 were registered throughout the country for the entire period.
