Eight police officers contract coronavirus in Naryn region

At least eight out of 11 new cases of coronavirus in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan are law enforcement officers. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, a large-scale testing of employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is conducted in the region. «Eight cases were revealed as a result of the testing. They all were hospitalized for treatment, I think everything is under control,» he said.

Nurbolot Usenbaev also noted that two out of six new cases in the capital are nurses who tested positive for COVID-19.

As of today, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 1,243 people. Most of the infeceted have recovered.
link: https://24.kg/english/153234/
views: 105
