USA to continue supporting democratic processes in Kyrgyzstan

Alice Wells, U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, said at a press conference that USA is not competing with China for influence in Central Asian region.

According to her, the United States continues to maintain mutually beneficial cooperation with all Central Asian states. «We support the sovereignty and independence of each country and, of course, Kyrgyzstan. We have developed a historical partnership with this republic. We helped accelerate the path to democracy and development in various fields, in particular in the development of free media,» Alice Wells said.

She added that the U.S. government continues to work not only to deepen and develop bilateral relations with each country in Central Asia, but also contributes to a policy of consensus and consolidation between the states of the region.

Alice Wells stressed that the USA would continue to provide comprehensive assistance to Central Asia in all areas.
