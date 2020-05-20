Children's Department of National Oncology Center quarantined

The Children’s Department of the National Center of Oncology and Hematology is quarantined. A grandmother, who previously looked after her granddaughter there, was diagnosed with coronavirus. Director of the center Ernis Tilekov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the patient and the grandmother were discharged on May 3, they had no symptoms, and on May 12 she received a positive test for coronavirus. She lives in Panfilov district of Chui region.

«We took PCR tests from all the employees and patients of the department. No one has clinical manifestations. We are waiting for the results. The department is quarantined. We are temporarily accepting new small patients at another department, because their treatment should not be interrupted,» he said.