16:11
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

National Oncology Center to start free consultations in Jalal-Abad region

The public foundation «I Believe in Miracle», together with doctors from the National Center of Oncology and the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare, will conduct free medical consultations in Jalal-Abad region.

The oncologists will be receiving patients from May 12 to May 16 according to the following schedule:

• May 12-13 — Jalal-Abad, Jalal-Abad Regional Hospital;

• May 14 — Suzak Territorial Hospital;

• May 15 — Bazar-Korgon Territorial Hospital;

• May 16 — Mailuu-Suu Territorial Hospital.

For all questions, call 0700903000.

The event is held with the support of a deputy of the Parliament Shairbek Tashiev.

The National Center of Oncology will conduct free medical consultations in all regions of Kyrgyzstan with the support of members of Parliament. The goal of the project is early detection and prevention of oncological diseases. The consultations will be conducted by a mammologist, gynecologist, pediatric oncologist and ultrasound specialist.

In May, doctors will work in Jalal-Abad and Batken regions, in June — in Osh and Issyk-Kul regions, in July — in Naryn and Talas regions. Doctors will go to Chui region in August.
link: https://24.kg/english/328465/
views: 40
Print
Related
Team of pediatric oncologists to travel to regions of Kyrgyzstan starting in May
Palliative care ward for children opened in National Center in Bishkek
Director of Oncology Center dismissed after complaints from deputies
Kamchybek Tashiev to personally control work of National Oncology Center
Oncologists, mammologists to see patients in Ak-Ordo for free
Unfinished building of Oncology Center handed over to Medical Academy
Construction of new complex at Oncology Center to resume in 2022
Pediatric Oncology and Oncohematology Department opened in Bishkek
Optimization of pediatric oncology service discussed in Cholpon-Ata
Medicines not reach patients: National Center of Oncology accused of negligence
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to issue gold-backed USD-pegged stablecoin USDKG Kyrgyzstan to issue gold-backed USD-pegged stablecoin USDKG
Several streets in center of Bishkek to be partially closed on May 8-9 Several streets in center of Bishkek to be partially closed on May 8-9
UFC 315: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot fight set for May 11 UFC 315: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot fight set for May 11
Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025 to represent country at Miss World 2025 pageant Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025 to represent country at Miss World 2025 pageant
8 May, Thursday
16:09
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan dies in Mexico Citizen of Kyrgyzstan dies in Mexico
15:58
National Oncology Center to start free consultations in Jalal-Abad region
15:43
Kazakhstan's wheat exports to Kyrgyzstan doubles
15:18
Victory Day military parade held in Bishkek
13:46
President Sadyr Japarov instructs to reprimand Health Minister