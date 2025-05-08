National Oncology Center to start free consultations in Jalal-Abad region

The public foundation «I Believe in Miracle», together with doctors from the National Center of Oncology and the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare, will conduct free medical consultations in Jalal-Abad region.

The oncologists will be receiving patients from May 12 to May 16 according to the following schedule:

• May 12-13 — Jalal-Abad, Jalal-Abad Regional Hospital;

• May 14 — Suzak Territorial Hospital;

• May 15 — Bazar-Korgon Territorial Hospital;

• May 16 — Mailuu-Suu Territorial Hospital.

For all questions, call 0700903000.

The event is held with the support of a deputy of the Parliament Shairbek Tashiev.

The National Center of Oncology will conduct free medical consultations in all regions of Kyrgyzstan with the support of members of Parliament. The goal of the project is early detection and prevention of oncological diseases. The consultations will be conducted by a mammologist, gynecologist, pediatric oncologist and ultrasound specialist.

In May, doctors will work in Jalal-Abad and Batken regions, in June — in Osh and Issyk-Kul regions, in July — in Naryn and Talas regions. Doctors will go to Chui region in August.