Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan allocates 10 million soms to Oncology Center

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic allocated 10,141 million soms for the National Center of Oncology and Hematology. The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to his press service, the decision was made in order to create comfortable and safe conditions for patients, as well as to improve the efficiency of medical care.

The Ministry of Health was instructed to ensure the targeted use of funds in accordance with the established procedure.

Recall, both linear accelerators at the National Center of Oncology and Hematology failed. The budget does not include funds for equipment maintenance.