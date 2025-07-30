18:09
USD 87.45
EUR 101.07
RUB 1.07
English

Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan allocates 10 million soms to Oncology Center

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic allocated 10,141 million soms for the National Center of Oncology and Hematology. The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to his press service, the decision was made in order to create comfortable and safe conditions for patients, as well as to improve the efficiency of medical care.

The Ministry of Health was instructed to ensure the targeted use of funds in accordance with the established procedure.

Recall, both linear accelerators at the National Center of Oncology and Hematology failed. The budget does not include funds for equipment maintenance.
link: https://24.kg/english/338019/
views: 81
Print
Related
Chikungunya virus outbreak: No local transmission reported in Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan suspends activities of 78 private clinics
Cabinet of Ministers allocates 24 million soms for equipment for Burn Center
Healthcare system has long been in stagnation – Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan
One of two linear accelerators in Kyrgyzstan breaks down
Magnetic resonance imaging center opened in Osh
Health caravan arrives in Issyk-Kul region
Surgeries for children with hearing problems to continue in Kyrgyzstan
Police comment on arrest of doctor at National Hospital in Bishkek
Modern methods introduced in KR to save vision of children with pathologies
Popular
Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Eswatini Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Eswatini
Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
New logistics center of Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC being prepared for launch New logistics center of Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC being prepared for launch
30 July, Wednesday
18:00
Cabinet plans to reduce cost of permit for window tinting in Kyrgyzstan Cabinet plans to reduce cost of permit for window tint...
17:55
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan extends suspension of currency exchange restrictions
17:46
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan allocates 10 million soms to Oncology Center
17:27
Osh market relocation: Giant complex under construction on outskirts of Bishkek
17:05
Water security in Kyrgyzstan contributes to sustainable development of region