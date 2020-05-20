Epidemiological Investigations Center of Health Ministry to be strengthened

The Center for Epidemiological Investigations will be strengthened for in-depth work and high-quality investigations of coronavirus infection cases. It was announced at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center of Kyrgyzstan.

The current epidemiological situation in Naryn region, as well as the situation at maternity hospitals in Naryn and Osh were discussed there. Special attention will be paid to maternity hospitals.

The First Vice Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov once again stressed that it is necessary to conduct high-quality epidemiological investigation of each infection case with full coverage of all possible contact persons.

Members of the center also focused on the issue of quality preparation for implementation of the third stage of resumption of a number of areas of economic activity on May 21.

As a result of the meeting, local authorities and state bodies were instructed to further prepare observation places, to fully monitor movement of freight carriers, as well as to monitor compliance with sanitary and epidemiological rules at economic activity objects.

At least 1,243 facts of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of May 19, 2020.